MCA President Cup T20 cricket tournament: Kamble, Kshirsagar star in Our Own CC triumph

Mumbai, March 11: Our Own Club inspired by the combined efforts of opening batsman Nishant Kamble 83 runs and off-spinner Aniket Kshirsagar 3 wickets for 23 runs defeated Young Men’s Cricket Club by 34 runs in the final of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized President Cup T20 cricket tournament for Division E, F & G teams, and played at the MCA cricket ground, BKC on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first, Our Own CC bolstered by Kamble’s 57-balls knock which contained four well-struck boundaries and five solid hits over the fence reached 189 for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Besides Kamble’s top-score, Prasad Rahate and Prakash Aswani contributed 41 and 31 runs respectively to lift the innings. Young Men’s CC best bowling effort came from Amey Agashe who took 3 wickets for 25.

In reply, Young Men’s CC started their chase in positive fashion as the opening batsmen Vinish Philips 74 runs (55-balls, 4x4,4x6) and Omkar Mainkar 44 laid the foundation as the duo put together a 97-run association for the first wicket. But, thereafter the remaining Young Men batsmen threw away their wickets cheaply and their innings closed at 155 for 8 wickets from the quota of 20 overs. Kshirsagar received good support from left-arm spinner Prasad Rahate 2 for 34 and medium pacer Chirag Amin 2 for 43 to ensure their team emerged champions.

Brief scores: Our Own Club 189 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Nishant Kamble 83 (57-balls, 4x4,5x6), Prasad Rahate 41, Prakash Aswani 31; Amey Agashe 3 for 25) beat Young Men’s CC 155 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Vinish Philips 74 (55-balls, 4x4,4x6), Omkar Mainkar 44, Aniket Kshirsagar 3 for 23). Result: Our Own Club won by 34 runs.