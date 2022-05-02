MCA HD Kanga knockouts: Rajendra Dabhade, Rushil Parkar unbeaten tons steer J. Bhatia SC to victory

J Bhatia Sports Club powered by the unbeaten century knocks from middle-order batsmen Rajendra Dabhade 118 not out and Rushil Parkar 113 not out, and the effective bowling by Kunj Vora 4 for 49 and Abhijit Sarmalkar 3 for 39, charged to a 84-run win against Prime Group Cricket Club in a Group-B section match of the MCA Dr. H.D. Kanga knockout cricket tournament 2022, and played at the New Hind ground, Matunga.

Electing to bat first, J. Bhatia SC boosted by the big innings from Dabhade and Parkar amassed a mammoth 344 runs for 4 wickets in 45 overs. Later, J.Bhatia SC bowlers Vora and Sarmalkar cleaned up the Prime Group batting which closed at 260 all out in 39.5 overs. Prime Group leading batter was Pratik Parab 68 runs, Pankaj Patwekar 41 runs and a decent knock by Samrat Mitra 31 not out.

In a closely contested match, Wasim Ashraf’s match-winning bowling performance 6 wickets for 28 runs helped Bombay Gymkhana snatch a tight 19-run victory against Bhama Cricket Club at the Bombay Gymkhana ground.

Put in to bat, Bombay Gymkhana were bundled out for 111 runs in 35.6 overs. Moin Shaikh contributed 42 runs while Bhama CC’s Bharat Solanki claimed 4 for 14 runs. Later, Ashraf along with Darshan Tiwari 3 for 11, combined perfectly to bowl out Bhama CC for a paltry 92 runs in 23.2 overs. Dhruv Chaudhary made a defiant 31 runs.

Meanwhile, a collective all-round effort enabled Jaico Cricket Club record a 10-wicket win against Errant Cricketers at the High Court ground, Oval Maidan. Errant Cricketers choosing to bat were skittled out for 117 runs in 37 overs. The lone batsman to get runs on the board was Nikhil Karkera 56 runs, while Majid Qureshi 4 for 15, Harikesh Yadav 3 for 17, and Abhishek Yadav 3 for 22 shared the wickets. Jaico CC easily chased down the target reaching 118 for no loss in 23 overs. Openers Gaurav Dalvi and Rishikesh Puranik were both unbeaten on 59 runs and 43 runs to see their team home.

In another one-sided encounter, Diamond Star CC riding on Rohan Punjani 132 runs and Shubham Randive 56 runs defeated Glorious CC by commanding 156 runs. Batting first Diamond CC scored 304 and lost all 10 wickets in 43.1 overs. Later, impressive bowling by Tejas Patani 5 for 26 and Minesh Shah 3 for 28 got rid of the Glorious CC batsmen for 148 runs in 27.3 overs to complete their win.

Group B: Our Own Club 279 for 9 wickets, 45 overs (Prakash Aswani 66, Aniket Kshirsagar 54, Vikas Jaiswal 39; Pratik Kadam 3/29) beat Aiming Master CC 90 all out, 24.1 overs (Prasad Rahate 3/14). Result: Our Own Club won by 189 runs.

Mahyavanshi CC 190 all out, 44.4 overs (Bhavesh Modak 67) beat Cricket Club of Andheri 161 all out, 41 overs (Swapnil Rajwade 56, Nikhil Naralkar 41; Siddhant Rathod 3/36, Aaron Rodrigues 3/40). Result: Mahyavanshi CC won by 29 runs.

Errant Cricketers 117 all out, 37 overs (Nikhil Karkera 56; Majid Qureshi 4/15, Harikesh Yadav 3/17, Abhishek Yadav 3/22) lost to Jaico CC 118 for no loss, 23 overs (Gaurav Dalvi 59*, Rishikesh Puranik 43*). Result: Jaico CC won by 10 wickets.

Jolly Brothers SC 236 all out, 44.2 overs (Sagar Jadhav 38; Aditya Wadvalkar 3/35) beat Oriental CC 188 all out, 40.4 overs (Viraj Gawas 65, Pratik Sawant 50; Ramiz Shaikh 3/30, Manas Mukadam 3/37, Yuvang Shah 3/43). Result: Jolly Brothers SC won by 48 runs.

Diamond Star CC 304 all out, 43.1 overs (Rohan Punjani 132, Shubham Randive 56, Raj Khandwala 34; Kartikey Shukla 4/44) beat Glorious CC 148 all out, 27.3 overs (Sachin Bore 44, Vrushabh Joshi 40; Tejas Patani 5/26, Minesh Shah 3/28). Result: Diamond Star CC won by 156 runs.

United XI CC 58 all out, 17.1 overs (Sahil Singh 4/2) lost to Stylo Cricketers 59 for 1 wicket, 8.3 overs (Arush Shinde 36*). Result: Stylo Cricketers won by 9 wickets.

Bombay Gymkhana 111 all out, 35.6 overs (Moin Shaikh 42; Bharat Solanki 4/14) beat Bhama CC 92 all out, 23.2 overs (Dhruv Chaudhary 31; Wasim Ashraf 6/28, Darshan Tiwari 3/11). Result: Bombay Gymkhana won by 19 runs.

J. Bhatia SC 344 for 4 wickets, 45 overs (Rajendra Dabhade 118*, Rushil Parkar 113*; Sameer Dighe 3/59) beat Prime Group CC 260 all out, 39.5 overs (Pratik Parab 68, Pankaj Patwekar 41, Samrat Mitra 31*; Kunj Vora 4/49, Abhijit Sarmalkar 3/39). Result: J. Bhatia Sports Club won by 84 runs.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:55 PM IST