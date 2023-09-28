Mayank Agarwal Finally Reveals Who's Hand Was On Rishabh Pant's Shoulder In 'THAT' Viral Selfie From 2019

Thousands of Indian cricket fans will be thanking Mayank Agarwal as he finally revealed who's hand was on Rishabh Pant's shoulder in a picture which he along with other stars of the team in 2019 had posted on social media.

The selfie taken and posted by Hardik Pandya had MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal when they went on a boys' day out in Leeds during the 2019 ICC World Cup in England.

The picture went viral after it was posted by Pandya not only because of the superstars present in it but also because of the mysterious hand on Pant's shoulder.

Mystery behind the hand

Fans were left baffled as to whose hand was placed on Pant's shoulder. They spent years figuring out the mystery behind the hand.

Most guessed it to be of Mayank who was standing behind Pant but at a fair distance away from him.

There is a hand on Dhoni's shoulder as well but that is easy to figure out that it belongs to Bumrah who is standing on the right side. But the one on Pant's shoulder remained a mystery until now.

The big revelation

Mayank has finally ended all speculations and rubbished all conspiracy theories by revealing that it was his hand on Pant's shoulder.

"After years of extensive research, debates, and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know : it is MY hand on @RishabhPant17 shoulder

"Ps : any and all other claims are misleading and not true," Mayank tweeted on X (formerly) with an emoji.

‼️‼️After years of extensive research, debates, and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know : it is MY hand on @RishabhPant17 shoulder ‼️‼️



Ps : any and all other claims are misleading and not true 😎 pic.twitter.com/nmOy9Ka0pH — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 28, 2023

This selfie was taken during the ODI World Cup in England, which was Dhoni's last as an India player. The Men in Blue crashed out of the semi-finals after losing to New Zealand.

Dhoni retired a year later while Pant is recovering from life-threatening injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident earlier this year. Mayank meanwhile, has fallen out-of-favour with the selectors in white and red-ball cricket.

From this picture, only Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are a part of the Indian cricket team which will be fighting for its third ODI WC title and looking to bring the trophy back.

Read Also Rishabh Pant Visits India's Training Camp In Alur To Wish Team Good Luck Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)