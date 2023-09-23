'Best Two And Half Hours Of My Fan Life': MS Dhoni's Ex-Neighbour Bumps Into Him On Flight, Shares 'Surreal' Experience

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his down-to-earth nature and humbleness which is what a fan recently experienced when he bumped into the former India captain on a flight.

A man from Ranchi named Chandan Sinha, who was once Dhoni's former neighbour 20 years ago, had a lucky encounter with the legendary cricketer who spent over two hours talking about their Ranchi connection, bikes and vacation plans.

Chandan shared his entire experience on social media along with pictures of him seated next to Captain Cool. He even got Dhoni to sign on his boarding pass as a treasured souvenir.

"His house was less than a km from where I lived for 20 years. Pride of our town. A huge fan of his game, yet never bumped into him. But God had it all planned. Who knew that the last-minute seat change from the last to the second row would turn out to be the best two and half hours of my fan life.

"I took my seat and settled in. Just a little later, I heard a known voice asking me to let him pass to his window seat. A surreal encounter with Mahi, was an absolute dream come true. Shellshocked, (it) took me a moment to realise what was happening. His humility made the moment even more incredible.

"On hearing that we are from the same town, he let go of his usual habit of taking a boosting nap during his flights. We had two hours of fascinating conversation. From his entrepreneurial ideas to life lessons, his wisdom knows no bounds.

"From sharing about his favorite cuisines to vacation plans. From his love for Ranchi to his love for automobiles. How he drops his daughter to school every morning when in town. His calm demeanor reaffirmed why we call him Captain Cool," Chandan wrote.

