Mauricio Pochettino closing in on Chelsea job as Todd Boehly looks to get house in order

Chelsea appear to be closing in on the appointment of new boss Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has been without a job since being sacked by Paris St-Germain in July last year. Talks between Pochettino and Chelsea are reportedly at an advanced stage, and a deal could be expected soon.

Todd Boehly looks to get the house in order

Chelsea have had a round of discussions, with several managers being discussed, however, the 51-year-old Argentine now appears to be the favorite on the list to succeed Graham Potter, which also includes sacked Bayern Munich coach Julien Nagelsmann, former Barcelona and Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique, and current Burnley coach Vincent Kompany.

Chelsea's new owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are desperate to get the next appointment right. The ownership has had a chaotic first season at the club, having spent more than $350 million. The new incoming manager would be the third appointment, having sacked both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Frank Lampard is currently the caretaker manager until the end of the season, but he has yet to win a game since his return to Stamford Bridge.

Finding the right replacement

Following Potter's departure, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, have been tasked with finding a suitable replacement. Initially, many expected the job to go to Julian Nagelsmann, who was available after being sacked by Bayern Munich last month. However, Nagelsmann withdrew his candidacy after expressing concerns about the role, despite impressing during the interview process. Chelsea has emphasized that Nagelsmann was never their first choice and that they had doubts after conducting background checks.

Despite Nagelsmann's withdrawal, the expectation is that Chelsea is still seeking a top-tier manager, with Mauricio Pochettino being the leading candidate.

Pochettino's association with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent seven years finishing second in the league during the 2016-17 season as well as the final of the 2019 Champions League, is unlikely to be an impediment to his taking the job.

Catastrophic season

Chelsea has experienced a tumultuous period, with the dismissal of two managers in a short period. Graham Potter was appointed manager just seven months ago, after Thomas Tuchel's sudden departure in September 2020. However, Potter was also fired recently due to the team's poor performance. Chelsea's significant investment of nearly £600 million since last summer has not translated into success, as they are currently 11th in the Premier League and unlikely to qualify for European competitions next season.