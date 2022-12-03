Massive blow for Brazil: Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022 with injuries

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMassive blow for Brazil: Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022 with injuries

Brazil suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the final group game

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
Brazil were dealt with a double blow after star striker Gabriel Jesus and left-back pair Alex Telles were reportedly ruled out of the World Cup.

According to a report in The Sun Arsenal’s Jesus suffered a knee injury against Cameroon, while the Manchester United left-back also hobbled off in the 1-0 defeat.

Telles was withdrawn early in the second period on Friday, 10 minutes before the striker came off.

Brazil suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon after Vincent Aboubakar headed the match winning goal in stoppage time. 

With his side having already qualified after their first two games, Brazil coach Tite made 10 changes.

Brazil face giant killers South Korea in the Round of 16 on December 5.

