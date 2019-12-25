Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwale rack up junior, senior golds at national event

17-year-old Manu, who is ranked 4th in the world in the women's air pistol rankings, shot 588 in the combined qualifications. She then went on to shoot 243 in the senior finals and 241.5 in juniors to finish top of the charts.

Devanshi Dhama won silver in the senior event, shooting 237.8 in the final while Yashaswini Singh Deswal shot 217.7 to win bronze. Yashaswini had finished second in the combined qualifiers with a score of 577. Both Manu and Yashaswini have secured quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.

Anish, on the other hand, shot 28 in the final of the senior rapid fire event and 33 in the junior event. The 17-year-old had also topped qualification with a score of 582. Bhavesh Shekhawat from Rajasthan had won silver and Vijayveer Sidhu won bronze with scores of 26 and 22 respectively in the senior event. In the juniors Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu won silver with a score of 30 and Udhayveer Sidhu shot 25 to win bronze.