Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Leaves Old Trafford After 12 Years

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea on Saturday announced his departure from the club after spending 12 years at Old Trafford. He declined an extension at the club after coming close to signing a new deal.

After arriving in Manchester from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, De Gea spent 12 years honing his craft between United’s posts, becoming one of the greatest goalkeepers this club has ever seen.

He's parting ways now with the Premier League giants as a legend, with 545 appearances, 190 clean sheets and a plethora of other personal achievements, records and trophies to his name.

De Gea was brought to the club by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.

"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

"Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all," De Gea tweeted along with throwback pictures of the trophies that he won at the club.

Read Also Marcus Rashford Close To Agreeing New Bumper Contract At Manchester United Amid PSG Links

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The last of ManU's golden era leaves

David de Gea was the last player left from Man United's last Premier League winning team. He was also the last player left at club who'd played under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He was part of the team that won the 2012-13 Premier League title under Ferguson. He also won the FA Cup in 2016, the Carabao Cup in 2017 and 2023 as well as the Europa League in 2017.

United are reportedly in negotiations with Inter Milan for the transfer of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.