Marcus Rashford Close To Agreeing New Bumper Contract At Manchester United Amid PSG Links

A new long-term deal between Marcus Rashford and Manchester United is on the horizon, as the club nears an agreement with the talented England forward. The impending contract is expected to make Rashford one of the highest earners at the club.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rashford pleased with Ten Hag's vision

Rashford, who recently contributed a goal to England's victory over North Macedonia in the Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford on Monday night, is approaching the final year of his current contract at United, which currently pays him an estimated £250,000 per week. Given his remarkable performance this season, where he netted an impressive 30 goals across various competitions, Rashford's notable displays are anticipated to result in a significant salary increase. Negotiations between United and Rashford's representatives are nearing completion.

While Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly expressed interest in signing Rashford in recent months, the player is reportedly content with his progress under manager Erik Ten Hag, especially after helping United secure qualification for the upcoming season's Champions League.

Summer Targets

In addition to Rashford's contract negotiations, United is actively seeking a new striker. However, their pursuit has encountered obstacles due to the valuations placed on their top three targets: Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Rasmus Højlund.

United has withdrawn their interest in signing Kane due to Tottenham's deemed unrealistic asking price of over £100 million for the English captain. Additionally, United is likely to be deterred by Atalanta's valuation of £86 million for Danish striker Højlund. In their quest for reinforcement, United is preparing to increase their offer for Chelsea's Mason Mount to £50 million.