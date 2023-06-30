Mason Mount To Join Manchester United On Bumper Contract After Both Clubs Accept £60 Million Transfer

Chelsea's Mason Mount is set to bid farewell to his beloved club as he secures a £60 million transfer to Manchester United. After a prolonged transfer saga, the Premier League rivals have reached an agreement, valuing the switch at £55 million, with an additional £5 million in add-ons. The 24-year-old English midfielder will ink a five-year contract at Old Trafford, which includes the option for a further 12 months, with a weekly wage estimated at around £250,000. This marks the end of Mount's remarkable 16-year journey with Chelsea, having joined the club's academy at the tender age of eight.

Erik gets his man

The finalisation of personal terms is a mere formality, and Mount is currently arranging a medical examination to officially seal the deal. For Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, this transfer represents his first signing of the summer.

The negotiations between Chelsea and the Red Devils have been protracted, with United's three previous bids for the player being rejected, despite Mount having only one year remaining on his Chelsea contract. Chelsea had been holding out for a sum "north of £60 million," while United had initially offered £55 million and even threatened to withdraw from the negotiations. However, a breakthrough was achieved during a meeting between the two clubs, resulting in a compromise.

Mass exodus at the Bridge

With Mount's departure, Chelsea continues its mass sell-off of players, as several high-profile figures have already left Stamford Bridge. Among them are defender Kalidou Koulibaly, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, midfielder Mateo Kovacic, forward Kai Havertz, and the loaned players Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria. Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is in the final stages of securing a move to AC Milan, while N'Golo Kante has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad on a free transfer. However, the potential transfer of Hakim Ziyech to Al-Nassr has encountered complications. Chelsea is also open to offers for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Mount departure upsets Chelse fans

Mount's departure is undoubtedly a bitter pill to swallow for Chelsea fans, who consider him the crown jewel of their esteemed pool of homegrown talent. Last year, Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with Mount, and discussions collapsed when Mount rejected a one-year extension in February.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has blocked backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton, aged 37, from joining Luton Town, as uncertainty remains regarding the future of David de Gea.