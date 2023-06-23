Disgraced Footballer Mason Greenwood Ignites Manchester United Return Rumours After Training Pictures Surface

After an absence of nearly 18 months, Mason Greenwood, the talented Manchester United player, has made a return to the football pitch for training. The 21-year-old, who had been suspended, was seen undergoing rigorous sessions with a private coach at a public sports centre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Management reportedly okay with return

Although charges against Greenwood were dropped following his arrest in January 2022, Manchester United has refrained from publicly supporting their player, leaving his future with the club uncertain. Notably, Greenwood's appearance has changed since his last public sighting, sporting longer hair and opting for boots from a different brand after Nike terminated their sponsorship deal.

In January 2022, Greenwood faced accusations of physical and sexual abuse made by a woman. However, all charges were dismissed in February, leading to his trial being cancelled. Despite this development, Manchester United's owners have yet to make a definitive decision regarding the £50 million player's future.

According to reports from The Sun, manager Erik ten Hag and most of the first-team players at Manchester United are willing to grant Greenwood a second chance.

A source mentioned, "Whether people like him or not, Mason is determined to return to playing football. It is his greatest skill and the key to successfully rebuilding his life. He has grown tired of waiting and now expects a clear answer from United, one way or another."

Divided opinion

The Mason Greenwood situation is expected to remain a contentious topic among Manchester United fans in the coming months, and is likely to divide fan opinion when the decision is finally made. The Red Devils are facing a pressing need for a new striker, prompting some supporters to advocate for prioritising Greenwood's return to match fitness rather than investing substantial sums in acquiring a new centre-forward.

The outcome of the ongoing Mason Greenwood saga remains uncertain, but his resumption of training marks a significant milestone in his potential return to professional football, whether it be with Manchester United or another club. The next steps and eventual resolution of this situation are eagerly awaited by fans and observers alike.

Read Also England and Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood to stay out on bail following arrest for...