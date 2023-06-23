 Disgraced Footballer Mason Greenwood Ignites Manchester United Return Rumours After Training Pictures Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDisgraced Footballer Mason Greenwood Ignites Manchester United Return Rumours After Training Pictures Surface

Disgraced Footballer Mason Greenwood Ignites Manchester United Return Rumours After Training Pictures Surface

The Englishman has been spotted training for the first time since United suspended him at the start of 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image

After an absence of nearly 18 months, Mason Greenwood, the talented Manchester United player, has made a return to the football pitch for training. The 21-year-old, who had been suspended, was seen undergoing rigorous sessions with a private coach at a public sports centre.

Read Also
'Doesn't think he'll put a United shirt again': Mason Greenwood on playing for Manchester United...
article-image

Management reportedly okay with return

Although charges against Greenwood were dropped following his arrest in January 2022, Manchester United has refrained from publicly supporting their player, leaving his future with the club uncertain. Notably, Greenwood's appearance has changed since his last public sighting, sporting longer hair and opting for boots from a different brand after Nike terminated their sponsorship deal.

In January 2022, Greenwood faced accusations of physical and sexual abuse made by a woman. However, all charges were dismissed in February, leading to his trial being cancelled. Despite this development, Manchester United's owners have yet to make a definitive decision regarding the £50 million player's future.

According to reports from The Sun, manager Erik ten Hag and most of the first-team players at Manchester United are willing to grant Greenwood a second chance.

A source mentioned, "Whether people like him or not, Mason is determined to return to playing football. It is his greatest skill and the key to successfully rebuilding his life. He has grown tired of waiting and now expects a clear answer from United, one way or another."

Read Also
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood cleared of all charges, including rape & assault
article-image

Divided opinion

The Mason Greenwood situation is expected to remain a contentious topic among Manchester United fans in the coming months, and is likely to divide fan opinion when the decision is finally made. The Red Devils are facing a pressing need for a new striker, prompting some supporters to advocate for prioritising Greenwood's return to match fitness rather than investing substantial sums in acquiring a new centre-forward.

The outcome of the ongoing Mason Greenwood saga remains uncertain, but his resumption of training marks a significant milestone in his potential return to professional football, whether it be with Manchester United or another club. The next steps and eventual resolution of this situation are eagerly awaited by fans and observers alike.

Read Also
England and Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood to stay out on bail following arrest for...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Amidst Love For Baseball, Cricket Is Also Getting Popular': PM Narendra Modi During State Dinner At...

'Amidst Love For Baseball, Cricket Is Also Getting Popular': PM Narendra Modi During State Dinner At...

Disgraced Footballer Mason Greenwood Ignites Manchester United Return Rumours After Training...

Disgraced Footballer Mason Greenwood Ignites Manchester United Return Rumours After Training...

FPJ Exclusive: 'Singles Badminton An Area Of Concern For India', Says Ace Coach Vimal Kumar

FPJ Exclusive: 'Singles Badminton An Area Of Concern For India', Says Ace Coach Vimal Kumar

COVID Vaccine May Have Killed Shane Warne, Claim Indian-Origin Cardiologist And Aussie Doctor

COVID Vaccine May Have Killed Shane Warne, Claim Indian-Origin Cardiologist And Aussie Doctor

Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh Transferred To MP/MLA Court, Hearing On June 27

Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh Transferred To MP/MLA Court, Hearing On June 27