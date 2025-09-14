Major Blunder! Jalebi Baby Song Played Instead Of Pakistan's National Anthem During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Pakistan cricket players. | (Credits: X)

A hilarious moment occurred just before Pakistan's national anthem at the Dubai international Stadium during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match against India on September 14, Sunday. With Pakistani players ready to sing the national anthem, the DJ played another song before realizing his goof-up and changed it to the correct theme. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

The moment occurred when the announcer at the ground proclaimed that the two countries' anthems will be played shortly. With Pakistan's national anthem being played first and the supporters also equally enthusiastic, the 'Jalebi Baby' song by Tesher & Jason Derulo came along. But the DJ seemingly realised his mistake quickly and changed it to the anthem.

Pakistan lose two batters within the powerplay after Salman Ali Agha opts to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had won the toss and opted to bat first in Dubai, citing the dry surface at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides are also unchanged as they hope to establish supremacy at the cauldron.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

Nevertheless, the Men in Green had a forgettable start to their innings as Saim Ayub (0) departed for a golden duck off Hardik Pandya's bowling. Jasprit Bumrah, who shared the new ball with the star all-rounder, got the better of Mohammad Haris for 3 off 5 deliveries. Nevertheless, Salman Agha and co. have gained some stability as the partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan is currently 38.