'Maine 2 Din Se Kuch Nahi Khaya': Mirabai Chanu Opens Up On Extreme Sacrifice After Historic CWG 2026 Gold | Video | ANI

Glasgow: Mirabai Chanu reminded the world why she remains the undisputed queen of Indian weightlifting, delivering a performance worthy of a champion as she clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category here on Sunday.

The result was never really in doubt, the only question was how far Mirabai would push the limits. And the Manipuri superstar answered in emphatic style, rewriting the record books with a stunning display of strength and composure.

Despite not eating and drinking for days to maintain weight, the 31-year-old shattered the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, while also setting new CWG marks in clean and jerk and total.

She lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.

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Tears rolled down as she stood proudly on top of the podium singing the national anthem. She was also sporting tri-coloured ribbons in her head.

"Jaldi jaldi karo, maine kuch khaaya nahi hai 2 din se (please do this quickly I haven't eaten in 2 days)," was the first thing Mirabai told reporters.

It was an emotional day for the Tokyo silver medallist who broke down again while talking about the support her mom, and coach Vijay Sharma gave.

"They have supported me through thick and thin.

"I was under a lot of pressure from family and friends, so happy to win third gold for India," she said after the win.

"I was not going to put too much effort in these Games but I failed my first attempt. Coach and I had thought that I would do two lifts each." Her dominance was such that Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria finished a distant second with a total lift of 168kg, a staggering 22kg behind Mirabai’s winning effort.

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Mirabai's competition began when everyone else in the field was done.

The journey to another golden moment was not without a scare. Mirabai endured a nervous start, failing to register her opening snatch attempt at 82kg.

But true to her champion's temperament, she quickly regained her rhythm, showing the grit and class that have defined her remarkable career. She came back to lift the 82kg with a vengeance and then went on to smash the Commonwealth record.

Even in the clean and jerk, Mirabai faced a brief moment of uncertainty, failing to complete her opening attempt. However, the Olympic medallist responded like a champion, effortlessly hoisting the same 105kg weight in her second attempt.

The lift not only secured the gold but also shattered the Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk category and bettered the total lift mark.

With the contest already sealed, Mirabai chose not to take unnecessary risks and skipped her third attempt, keeping in mind the Asian Games, scheduled less than two months away.

"Managing my weight is extremely difficult. For any athlete, controlling body weight takes an immense struggle. When I compete in the 48 kg category, It is difficult because I barely have any room to lose more.

"To make weight this time, I had to stop everything. I couldn't eat food and haven't drunk water for three days.

"50.5kg is my natural weight so for 49 kg, a cut 1.5kg, but for 48kg it becomes more which is really tough," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)