Mirabai Chanu In Tears During National Anthem After Winning India's First Gold Medal At CWG 2026 | VIDEO

Mirabai Chanu broke down in tears after sealing India's first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday. The legendary lifter dominated his category to seal her third straight gold medal at CWG, breaking multiple records in the process. While Mirabai celebrated the win in style, she was overcome with emotions when the national anthem played in front of Indian supporters at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow.

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Mirabai Chanu recovered impressively after missing her opening 82kg snatch attempt, but receovered well with her second lift to stay firmly in contention. She then raised the bar to 85kg to break the Commonwealth Recordfurther underlining her dominance in the women's weightlifting competition.

In the clean and jerk, Mirabai endured another setback as all three judges ruled her opening 105kg attempt a no lift. Needing to respond, she returned to the platform with confidence and successfully completed the 105kg lift on her next attempt and seal the gold for India. Her 105kg clean and jerk is a CWG record, and the total of 190kg is also a Games record.

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This victory was Mirabai's third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, having won at the 2018 Games held in Gold Coast and at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, which once again confirms her position as one of India's finest weightlifters.

At an earlier stage of the day, India opened up its medal tally with Rishikanta Singh Chanambam, who delivered a impressive performance to win a silver medal in the men's 60kg event.

Rishikanta surpassed the Commonwealth Games record in the snatch by lifting 121kg, which was above the previous record of 120kg. He then lifted 143kg in the clean and jerk, bringing his total weight to 264kg and thus winning the silver medal.