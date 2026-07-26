Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Congratulates Mirabai Chanu On Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold, Hails Her Dedication | X @VPIndia

Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday congratulated Olympic weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, praising her unwavering dedication, resilience and years of consistent excellence on the international stage.

In a post on his official X handle on July 26, the Vice President extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chanu, describing her achievement as a moment of pride for the entire nation.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games #Glasgow2026," he wrote.

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The Vice President lauded Chanu's remarkable consistency in bringing laurels to the country through her performances at the highest level of competition.

"Your consistent medal-winning performances for India at the highest level over the years reflect your exceptional dedication, resilience and pursuit of excellence. Your remarkable achievements over the years have made the entire nation proud," he said.

Concluding his message, Radhakrishnan wished the star weightlifter continued success in the years to come.

"Wishing you many more laurels and continued success in the years ahead," he added.

Mirabai Chanu's gold medal marks India's first top podium finish at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, adding another milestone to her illustrious career and reinforcing her status as one of the country's most accomplished weightlifters.