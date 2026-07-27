CWG 2026 Medal Tally: India Jump To 8th After Mirabai Chanu Seals Gold, Rishikanta, Raja Secure Silver

India had a productive day with their weightlifting contingent came through with three medals in Glasgow on Sunday. Living up to their reputation as a powerhouse in Commonwealth weightlifting, Indian lifters won at least one medal in all three events contested on the day.

The legendary Mirabai Chanu showcased how far ahead she was ahead of the competition as she clinched India's first gold medal of CWG 2026. For Mirabai it was business as usual, making it a hat-rick of golds in CWG. Rishkanta Singh (men's 60kg) and Raja Muthupandi (65kg) both won silver, to take India's overall tally to 4 medals at the Games.

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Mirabai's gold pipped them ahead of New Zealand and Wales. She lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk. She set the games and Commonwealth record, further etching her legacy as one of the greatest weightlifters in history. Tears rolled down as she stood proudly on top of the podium singing the national anthem. She was also sporting tri-coloured ribbons in her head.

Rishikanta matched the Games record by lifting 121kg in the snatch, giving him the lead heading into the clean and jerk. However, he managed only 143kg in the clean and jerk after failing his final two attempts, paving the way for Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan to overtake him and claim the gold.

Rishikanta settled for bronze, earning India's third weightlifting medal of the day. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Raja, who had narrowly missed the podium at the Gold Coast Games eight years ago, bounced back in style. He lifted 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 286kg to secure his medal.

There was some disappointment with Raja and Rishikanta both favourites for gold, but eventually settling for silver.