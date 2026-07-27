IND Vs PAK At CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Beats Pakistan's Sumama Rehman On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Beats Pakistan's Sumama Rehman | X

Glasgow, July 27: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh defeated Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday. The Indian boxer won the bout by unanimous decision to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The victory came on Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day when India remembers the bravery and sacrifice of its soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War. Jadumani's win over his Pakistani opponent made the occasion even more memorable for Indian fans.

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The 22-year-old from Manipur looked in complete control throughout the contest. He used his speed and sharp punches to keep Rehman under pressure and comfortably earned the judges' decision.

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Jadumani had also impressed in his opening bout of the tournament, where he defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen by a 5-0 unanimous decision. With two convincing wins, he has now moved into the last eight and remains in the race for a Commonwealth Games medal.

Jadumani is one of India's promising young boxers. Earlier this year, he won a silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida. He is now aiming to continue his strong run at the Commonwealth Games and add another medal to India's tally.