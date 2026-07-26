PM Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu After India's First Gold Medal At Commonwealth Games 2026 In Weightlifting | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won the country's first gold medal in the women's 48 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Sunday. PM Modi praised her consistent success and said her achievement has added another proud moment to Indian weightlifting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing his message on X, PM Modi wrote, "Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting! The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and winning Gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026 @mirabai_chanu"

Mirabai Chanu's victory marks her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal. The lifting legend broke the Commonwealth record with a 85 kg snatch.