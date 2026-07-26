 PM Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu After India's First Gold Medal At Commonwealth Games 2026 In Weightlifting
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPM Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu After India's First Gold Medal At Commonwealth Games 2026 In Weightlifting

PM Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu After India's First Gold Medal At Commonwealth Games 2026 In Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu's latest victory marks her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal. The lifting legend broke the Commonwealth record with a 85 kg snatch.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, July 26, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
PM Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu After India's First Gold Medal At Commonwealth Games 2026 In Weightlifting
PM Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu After India's First Gold Medal At Commonwealth Games 2026 In Weightlifting | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she won the country's first gold medal in the women's 48 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Sunday. PM Modi praised her consistent success and said her achievement has added another proud moment to Indian weightlifting.

Sharing his message on X, PM Modi wrote, "Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting! The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and winning Gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026 @mirabai_chanu"

Read Also
Mirabai Chanu Shatters Commonwealth Record, Clinches India's First Gold Medal In CWG 2026
Mirabai Chanu Shatters Commonwealth Record, Clinches India's First Gold Medal In CWG 2026

Mirabai Chanu's victory marks her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal. The lifting legend broke the Commonwealth record with a 85 kg snatch.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source