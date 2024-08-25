 'Mahi Smashing Hard': Fans Feel MS Dhoni Could Win Gold At LA 2028 Olympics After Witnessing His Badminton Skills; VIDEO
In the clip, MS Dhoni is seen executing a jump smash with impressive speed and agility.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
MS Dhoni's fitness has always been admired by cricketers and fans. With age catching up, the former India skipper has been struggling to keep his fitness at top level. Recently a video has gone viral on social media where he is seen passionately playing badminton showing no signs of slowing down.

In the clip, Dhoni is seen executing a jump smash with impressive speed and agility. It was surprising to see the athleticism of CSK legend since he had recently recovered from a knee injury sustained during the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

Dhoni's powerful smash shot left his opponents without a response, further showcasing his physical fitness post-recovery. This display of skill and agility by CSK Skipper has sparked positive reactions from fans

Recently, Dhoni was spotted chilling with his friends at a local dhaba in Ranchi. The 43-year-old was seen enjoying a lip-smacking meal with his large group of friends.

MS Dhoni's IPL future hangs in balance

While Dhoni is enjoying his time away from cricket his participation in next year's IPL is still under question.

Speaking at an event recently, MS Dhoni has indicated that his decision to retire or continue playing in the IPL will be influenced by the number of player retentions allowed by the BCCI ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

He said, "There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team,"

