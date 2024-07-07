Video: MS Dhoni Joined By Salman Khan For His 43rd Birthday Celebration In Mumbai

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday with his wife Sakshi Singh and the Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai on Sunday, July 7.

MS Dhoni was in Mumbai to attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony at Jio World. Dhoni were among the top cricketers who have been invited as the guests for billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son and to-be daughter-in-law's wedding function.

Dhoni was also spotted dancing with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh during the Anant and Radhika's star-studded sangeet ceremony. After the event, Salman Khan joined MS Dhoni's midnight birthday celebration in Mumbai.

In a video that went viral on social media, MS Dhoni was seen cutting a cake with Salman Khan and Sakshi Singh standing beside the legendary wicketkeeper-batter. Dhoni fed the cake to his wife before feeding a piece to Salman Khan, who accepted it with a smile.

MS Dhoni's birthday celebration with Sakshi and Salman Khan. pic.twitter.com/p2iqhR3600 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 7, 2024

Salman Khan shared a photo of him looking at MS Dhoni while he was cutting the cake on his Instagram handle and captioned, "Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab! @Mahi7781"

MS Dhoni is considered one of the finest captains in the history of International Cricket. The 43-year-old led led Team India to 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni retired from International cricket in August 2020, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Morever, Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain alongside former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in the history of IPL, with a record five titles. After bidding adieu to his international career, MS Dhoni continued to grace the cricket arena in IPL. Ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni relinquished his CSK captaincy duties and handed it over to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni's IPL future

MS Dhoni has not yet uttered a word about his future in the IPL. It was speculated that the former Chennai Super Kings played his last season of the cash-rich T20 league this year.

Following Chennai Super Kings' exit from the league stage of IPL 2024, Dhoni maintained silence about his future in the tournament, leaving the fans and experts confused. However, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath is hopeful of MS Dhoni's return to IPL next year as he probably wanted to end his IPL career with a trophy.

In IPL 2024, MS Dhoni has scored 161 at an average of 53.67 and an impressive strike rate of 220.55 in 11 matches. He remained unbeaten in seven matches.

Overall in his IPL career, Dhoni has amassed 5243 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 39.13 and an average of 137.54 in 264 matches.