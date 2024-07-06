Video: MS Dhoni, Salman Khan & Hardik Pandya Spotted Dancing At Anant Ambani's Wedding Function

Cricket and Bollywood stars dancing at Anant Ambani's wedding function | (Credits: Screengrab)

A host of Bollywood and cricketing stars have marked their presence for the wedding function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In a video surfaced from the star-studded function, Hardik Pandya, Salman Khan, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were seen grooving and performing some cheeky moves on the dance floor.

Among cricketers, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav have marked their presence. As far as the Bollywood fraternity goes, the likes of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, and Shehnaz Gill have made their appearance.

Mahi, Hardik and Salman dancing together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ElyEizCsuZ — ` (@WorshipDhoni) July 6, 2024

With Salman, Pandya, and Dhoni dancing, Anant Ambani also roped in his Akash on the dance floor.