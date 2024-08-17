BCCI To Bring Back Old Retention Rule, CSK To Retain MS Dhoni: Report

Image: CSK/Instagram

The upcoming IPL 2025 auction is likely to witness an old rule being brought back in player regulation. As per a report the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) is likely to bring back the old retention rule ahead of IPL 2025.

The rule players who have been retired for more than five years will be put in the uncapped category. If the rule does fall in place then it will be a major win for the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) who will have the chance to retain former India captain MS Dhoni under uncapped player rule.

A source while speaking to Cricketnext said, “There is a bright possibility of the rule coming back. It was discussed at length during the meeting last month and could well be brought back when the player regulations are announced,”.

How much will CSK pay MS Dhoni if ‘Uncapped Player’ retention comes into effect ?

According to a report by Newsbytes, If uncapped player retention policy comes into play, then CSK could retain former India skipper for ₹4 crore. Speaking about the player retention policy, the rule had been in place since the inaugural season in 2008, but was ultimately scrapped in 2021 as it was never used.

Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025?

After retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni played only franchise cricket for CSK. The wicket-keeper batsman has been teasing about his retirement for past couple of seasons, however he is yet to hang up his wicketkeeping gloves.

Dhoni's participation in IPL 2025 will depend on retention rules. Before the start of IPL 2024, Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping hint about him bringing down curtains on IPL career as well. Despite batting in the death overs, MSD managed to score 161 runs at a strike-rate of 220.54 and an average of 53.66. BCCI is yet to finalise player regulations for the IPL tournament and Dhoni will play the waiting game before deciding his future..