Maha bag two wins at National Kho Kho Championships

Bemetara: Defending champions Maharashtra marked their arrival at the Chhattisgarh Ameteur Kho Kho Association-organised 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships with two victories in a day at Allons Public School Ground here on Friday. Maharashtra started the second day of the competition with a 15-9 win over Andaman and Nicobar Island and then went on to thrash Chandigarh 18-2 in one-sided affair in a Group A matches.

Sagar Langare impress with an all-round show. He defended for a total of three minutes 30 seconds and scored one point against Andaman and Nicobar Island and, also clinched three points against Chandigarh. Kiran Waikar and Akshay Ganpule also dished out impressive shows in attack as well as defense for Maharashtra during their second game, against Chandigarh. While Waikar defended for a total of three minute and 40 seconds and scored three points in attack, Ganpule defended for a total of two minutes 30 seconds and also scored three points in attack. Kolhapur women’s team also made winning start in the competition with Puducherry 12-6 in a Group H encounter.