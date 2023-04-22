 LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya wins toss and opts to bat first against KL Rahul's Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya wins toss and opts to bat first against KL Rahul's Lucknow
Live Updates

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya wins toss and opts to bat first against KL Rahul's Lucknow

LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
22 April 2023 03:07 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

22 April 2023 03:07 PM IST

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bat

22 April 2023 02:53 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya wins toss and opts to...

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya wins toss and opts to...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his iconic Desert Storm innings on 25th anniversary ahead...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his iconic Desert Storm innings on 25th anniversary ahead...

When captain speaks the pupils listen: 11 SRH players huddle as CSK captain MS Dhoni talks to them...

When captain speaks the pupils listen: 11 SRH players huddle as CSK captain MS Dhoni talks to them...

'Ye kaun hai baccha': Virat Kohli takes blindfold challenge, fails to recognise Sunil Chhetri; Watch...

'Ye kaun hai baccha': Virat Kohli takes blindfold challenge, fails to recognise Sunil Chhetri; Watch...

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes still sidelined, no concerns around Dhoni's injury says CSK head coach Stephen...

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes still sidelined, no concerns around Dhoni's injury says CSK head coach Stephen...