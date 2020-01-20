Liverpool vs Man United: Defender Van Dijk leads Reds' title chase

Liverpool spent much of the last 30 years living in Manchester United's shadow, but after three decades their time to be crowned champions of England again is nigh.

A 2-0 win over United at Anfield put the European champions 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League and 30 points ahead of fifth-placed United, with a game in hand to come on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side just 22 matches into the season.

Even in United's heyday as they reeled in and overtook Liverpool's record of 18 English titles by reaching 20 under Alex Ferguson was there ever such a gulf between the sides as there is now.

Sunday's scoreline flattered the visitors, who needed the aid of VAR and a tight offside call to deny Liverpool two more goals.

By then, United already trailed to Virgil van Dijk's header as the Dutchman towered above the man who replaced him as the world's most expensive defender, Harry Maguire, to put Liverpool on their way to a 13th consecutive league win.

Two years on from his 75 million pound move from Southampton, Van Dijk has been a transformative figure in turning Liverpool from flakey entertainers into serial winners under Jurgen Klopp.

United tried to copy Liverpool's example when their long-running pursuit of Maguire ended with them paying Leicester 5 million pound more for the England international in August.

Maguire was even handed the United captaincy this week after the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan, but has not had nearly the same impact at both ends of the field.

Van Dijk's opener was his 10th goal for Liverpool, four of which have come in the Premier League this season.

Since the opening weekend of the season, United have kept just three clean sheets in the league.

Liverpool, by contrast, are again the meanest backline in the division thanks in large part to a run of eight consecutive clean sheets.

United have spent substantially more in the six-and-a-half years since Ferguson retired, but Liverpool's business has been far shrewder and they are now reaping their rewards.