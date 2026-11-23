Liverpool Thrash Manchester United 4-0 As Mauricio Pochettino Suffers Nightmare Debut, With Leny Yoro Sent Off At Anfield | X

Liverpool: Two goals and a man down after 13 minutes against your fiercest rival. Mocked by opposition fans with chants that you're getting fired in the morning. One place off the foot of the Premier League standings nearly a third of the way into the season.

Welcome to Manchester United Mauricio Pochettino.

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Former U.S. men's national team coach Pochettino got off to a nightmare start in his new job, routed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The truth is, it could've been so much worse.

“It is painful, we are feeling pain for the defeat, but we need to keep our heads up. We need to translate that anger into an energy and start to work from tomorrow for the next game," Pochettino said after earning the unwanted distinction of equaling a club record for the heaviest defeat suffered by a United manager in their first game in charge.

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According to league statistician Opta, only Lal Hilditch endured such a thrashing on debut, losing by the same score to Bolton in October 1926.

The damage is done

Pochettino had to watch from the sidelines as his new team quickly capitulated after kickoff, with Leny Yoro sent off in the eighth minute for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the area when the striker was through on goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai punished that error further by blasting in the resulting free kick to put Liverpool ahead in the 10th and Florian Wirtz volleyed in a second three minutes later.

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“The game changed completely... The damage is done,” Pochettino said.

Liverpool had a host of chances to extend the lead, with Bradley Barcola and Isak both failing to hit the target with only the goalkeeper to beat in the second half. But the home team's pressure paid off when Rio Ngumoha added a third in the 66th and Victor Munoz completed the rout in the 82nd.

United went into the match on the back of its worst start to a season for 40 years and defeat leaves the 20-time English champions second from last in the Premier League and still with just one league win all season.

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Liverpool fans savored victory, taunting United with chants of “You're going down” and telling Pochettino “You're getting sacked (fired) in the morning” after just a few days in the job since leaving his role with the U.S. team.

If the Argentine didn't know before, such a chastening day will have underlined just how dire a situation United is in after just one win in 11 games.

Pochettino chose to focus on the positives despite such a heavy loss. He claimed Yoro should not have been shown a red card and was adamant that United forward Bryan Mbeumo should have been awarded a penalty even earlier in the match.

“We need to accept the reality and we need to be responsible. We need to be united,” Pochettino said. "We need to be all together. We feel disappointed because it's clear that after eight minutes ... the plan was in the bin. What I learned from my players is that they like to fight. They're committed with the team, with the club and, of course, they want to win games.

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“Today we made an unbelievable effort. Today was a test that for me is very positive.”

Landmark for Liverpool

Liverpool moved up to fourth in the standings and became the third team in England's top flight to win 700 Premier League games after United and Arsenal.

There was no better way to reach that landmark than against United.

“We wanted to get at them, not give them any confidence," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said. “Obviously we know when a new manager comes in it can give a boost, players want to show themselves, so we had to, especially in the beginning period, focus on ourselves, and that's what we did.”

Brighton stunned by Hull

High-flying Brighton was brought down to earth by Hull and missed out on the chance to close the gap on Premier League leader Arsenal after a 2-0 loss.

Oli McBurnie scored twice in added time after Brighton's Costinha was red carded in the 89th minute at MKM Stadium.

It was Hull's first league win since August and moved it up to 11th in the standings.

Second-placed Brighton could have moved to within three points of defending champion Arsenal, but was frustrated by a brilliant performance by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who pulled off a string of saves to keep the score level.

“Tzolakis was unbelievable. He's been unbelievable all year," McBurnie said. "He kept us in the game. That is how we want to play, if we are in the game then we have the chance to get something.

“Brighton are a top team and we rode our luck.”

Arsenal dropped points on Saturday by drawing 2-2 against Newcastle, while third-placed Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)