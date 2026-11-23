Shubman Gill Hilariously Breaks Into Bhangra After Successful DRS Review |

India captain Shubman Gill had a reason to celebrate after a successful DRS review brought an end to Tom Blundell's stay at the crease. Gill's sharp instincts helped India secure a crucial breakthrough, and the skipper marked the moment with an entertaining bhangra step.

Shubman Gill's Sharp Ears Help India Get DRS Call Right

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The incident took place when Anshul Kamboj appealed loudly for a dismissal against Blundell. However, Rishabh Pant, who was behind the stumps, did not appear convinced and did not join the bowler in the appeal.

Gill, though, seemed to have heard something that the others had missed. Without consulting Pant, the India captain decided to take the review, trusting his instincts to challenge the on-field decision. The ball passed close to the outside edge, with a murmur picked up on Sonic, giving India the breakthrough after 17 overs.

The successful review was followed by an entertaining celebration from the Indian captain. As Blundell walked back to the pavilion, Gill was seen breaking into a bhangra step to celebrate the wicket.

The moment added a bit of fun to what was an important breakthrough for India. Gill's decision to review, despite Pant not appearing convinced, also highlighted the captain's confidence in his own judgement.