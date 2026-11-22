Rishabh Pant's Epic One-Liner For Devdutt Padikkal Caught On Stump Mic | X

Rishabh Pant once again entertained cricket fans with his hilarious stump-mic banter during the ongoing India vs New Zealand Test, this time taking a playful dig at Devdutt Padikkal while the Karnataka batter was bowling. Pant's cheeky one-liner, featuring Padikkal's nickname 'Deva', quickly caught attention for its quirky wordplay and timing.

The Indian wicketkeeper could be heard saying, “Deva, khaale yahan se mewa”, while Padikkal was bowling. The remark appeared to be a playful reference to Padikkal's nickname, Deva, with Pant adding a humorous twist through the phrase 'khale yahan se mewa'. His spontaneous commentary once again showcased the lighter side of the Indian team's on-field camaraderie.

Rishabh Pant's Epic One-Liner For Devdutt Padikkal Caught On Stump Mic

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Pant has developed a reputation for keeping the conversation going behind the stumps, often mixing cricketing observations with witty remarks, motivational comments and playful attempts to engage his teammates. His stump-mic moments frequently become viral talking points, with fans enjoying the unfiltered humour that comes during intense Test match situations.

The latest exchange also highlighted the camaraderie between Pant and Padikkal, with the wicketkeeper comfortably teasing his teammate during the game. Such moments add an entertaining dimension to Test cricket, where players spend long hours on the field and spontaneous banter often becomes part of the spectacle.

From his hilarious 'ready to mingle' remark to his latest 'Deva, khaale yahan se mewa' punchline, Pant continues to deliver entertainment beyond his batting and wicketkeeping. The Indian star's animated presence behind the stumps has made him one of the most entertaining personalities in the team, with his stump-mic moments continuing to provide fans with viral content from the ongoing Test series.

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