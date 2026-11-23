IND A vs PAK A Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Result: 'They Fought', Fans Rally Behind India A Despite 48-Run Defeat | X @PakistanCrnrj

India A and Pakistan A clashed on Sunday, November 22, in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Pakistan A defeated India A by 48 runs in the high-voltage encounter, triggering massive celebrations among Pakistani players and fans.

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The victory comes after Pakistan's defeat to India in the U-19 final. Players and fans in the stadium, as well as supporters across Pakistan, erupted in joy following the team's win over India A in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the match also sparked reactions on social media platform X. A user named Vedika praised the India A players for their performance, while another user, Temidayo, reacted to the contest by saying, "They fought".

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A page named PCT GEO News congratulated the Pakistani team, writing, "PAKISTAN BEAT INDIA BY 48 RUNS 💚 Well done to Pakistan Team for not celebrating like wild animals how India did in the U19 WC ❤️ Well played boys."

The page also acknowledged India's performance, particularly that of Tilak Varma, who scored a century before being dismissed. "Well played Tilak Varma," it wrote.

Another user, Hassan K, also celebrated Pakistan's victory while praising Varma's innings. "Pakistan Zindabad . Dil Dil Pakistan. What a finish but well played to Tilak Varma. He seemed a bit Tuk Tuk but converted it into a marvelous century. GG India," the user wrote.

A user named Nawaz also took a dig at India following the defeat, suggesting that Indian fans should avoid complaining and instead enjoy a cup of tea. "Pakistan won by 48 runs.

• 1.4B don’t cry now.

• Just take cup of tea," the user wrote.

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However, Nawaz's remarks drew criticism from another user, Ashish Tripathi, who responded, "How shameless this pakistani 😭😭😭😭.

Facing regular defeats after 1 win in 15 games saar champions saar 😭😂🤣😭."

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