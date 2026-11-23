IND A vs PAK A: Hasan Nawaz's All-Round Heroics Power Pakistan A To 48-Run Win; No Handshakes After Heated Clash | X

Pakistan A defeated India A by 48 runs in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group B match in Doha on Sunday. Hasan Nawaz was the star of the contest, scoring 79 runs and taking three wickets to help his team secure the victory. The match also witnessed heated exchanges between players, and there were no handshakes between the two teams after the game.

Batting first, Pakistan A scored 313 runs in 49.2 overs before getting all out. Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 off 82 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes. Maaz Sadaqat also scored 59 off 63 balls, while Farhan Yousaf made 56 off 48 deliveries. The three batters played important roles in helping Pakistan A post a big total.

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Chasing 314, India A got off to a good start, with Abhishek Sharma scoring a quick 70 off just 42 balls. He smashed six fours and six sixes. However, Hasan Nawaz dismissed Abhishek, giving Pakistan A an important breakthrough. Hasan also removed Rinku Singh for six as India A continued to lose wickets.

Captain Tilak Varma kept fighting for India A despite losing partners at the other end. He scored a century, making 100 off 149 balls, with seven fours and one six. Shahbaz Ahmed also played an important knock of 56 off 49 balls. The two batters tried to bring India A back into the game, but the target remained out of reach.

Pakistan A's bowlers then took control of the match. Ali Raza picked up three wickets, while Hasan Nawaz took three and Mohammad Imran Randhawa claimed two wickets. India A were eventually bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, falling 48 runs short of the target.

The match also saw several heated moments between players from both teams. Harshit Rana was involved in an exchange with Pakistan A's Sufyan Muqeem after his dismissal.

Muqeem walked towards the Indian pacer and exchanged words with him, forcing the umpires to step in. There was also a tense moment involving Tilak Varma after the umpire called a dead ball during the chase.

The tension continued even after the match, as players from India A and Pakistan A did not exchange handshakes. Hasan Nawaz's all-round performance, along with important contributions from Pakistan A's other batters and bowlers, helped the team register a 48-run victory.