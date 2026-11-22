IND Vs NZ: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant Script History As India Smash Record-Breaking 720/9 In Wellington Test | X

Wellington: There were records galore for Indian batters as sensational centuries from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel took India to a massive 720/9 in their first innings at Wellington.

With Kiwis still trailing by 233 runs with eight wickets left to make India bat again, India needs just eight great deliveries, or eight mistakes from Kiwi batters, to secure their first Test win in NZ since 2009.

Rishabh and KL continued to solidify their status as South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) specialists for Team India, while Jaiswal, Gill, Jurel and Padikkal also shook up the record books with their high-octane knocks.

Let us look at all the records Team India's batting established, which Henry Nicholls (175* in 335 balls, with 21 fours) and Glenn Phillips (118 in 216 balls, with 14 fours) would not have thought of after they steered Kiwis to 368 runs in the first innings after India elected to bowl first.

-720/9: India's highest total away from home and also the highest-ever total in an innings on New Zealand soil. India's second-best total is 726/9 against Sri Lanka at Brabourne (2009) and 759/7 against England in Chennai (2016), both of them coming on the home soil.

Infact, during their last NZ Test tour back in 2020 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India had made just 722 runs in four innings, with scores of 165 and 191 at Wellington and 242 and 124 in Christchurch. Now in a single go, they had almost matched their tally from the 2020 series.

This is the highest innings total against New Zealand in Tests, bettering 660/5d by the West Indies at the same venue in 1995.

In New Zealand, India's total surpassed 715/6d by the hosts against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019 as the highest total on NZ soil.

-5: The number of 700-plus totals India has made in Test cricket, surpassing England and Australia (4 each) to climb to second spot in this aspect. Sri Lanka is at the top with seven 700-plus totals in whites.

-7: The number of fifty-plus stands India had in their first innings, the second-most in a Test inning. India also holds the top spot with eight fifty-plus partnerships in their Test match against England at The Oval in 2007. For the first time in the history of Test cricket, a team has had 50-plus stands for each of the first seven wickets in an innings.

-14: Number of sixes hit by India in their first innings, the most sixes by them in a Test inning away from home and overall third-highest. The highest sixes India hit in an innings in Test cricket came against England at Rajkot in 2024, which saw Jaiswal hit a double century. India hit 18 sixes in that innings, with 12 of them coming from Jaiswal.

-1/201: Jacob Duffy has registered the second-worst figures by an NZ bowler in a Test innings, with Stephen Boock (1/229 against Pakistan at Auckland in 1989) at the top. Conceding these runs at an economy rate of 6.09, Duffy is the second bowler to concede 200-plus in a spell at over run-a-ball in Test cricket history, after Zahid Mahmood (PAK), who returned 4/235 in 33 overs against England at Rawalpindi in 2022.

-352: India's first-innings lead against New Zealand at Wellington, their fifth-highest in Test cricket history and best away from home. Before this, there had been only two instances of a 350-run plus lead by a team batting second despite conceding 350-plus runs in the first innings, with Sri Lanka taking a 415-run lead after India scored 537 runs at Colombo back in 1997, while Aussies took a 401-run lead against West Indies after Windies made 357 in the first innings of the 1st Kingston Test in 1995.

-5: For the first time ever, India's top five of the batting line-up had fifty-plus scores in a Test innings away from home.

-6: The number of scores of 70 or more in India's innings, making it the first time that there have been six individual scores of 70 or more in a single Test innings.

-108: Sixes Rishabh Pant has now hit in Test cricket, overcoming New Zealand dasher Brendon McCullum (107) to climb up to second in the all-time list. Only England's Ben Stokes (138) has more sixes than Pant in Tests.

-1st-ever: Rishabh Pant is the first-ever Indian and Asian wicketkeeper with Test centuries in all SENA countries, while KL Rahul is the first-ever Indian opener to have centuries in all SENA nations.

-9: Centuries scored by Rishabh as a designated wicketkeeper, the third-highest in all of Test cricket behind legends Andy Flower (12) of Zimbabwe and Adam Gilchrist (17) of Australia.

7: Number of centuries by Rishabh Pant out of his nine Test tons away from home, the second-highest by a batter behind Adam Gilchrist (10).

3rd: KL Rahul is the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Surinder Amarnath to smash centuries in their debut innings against NZ.

4: The openers who have scored centuries for India in Test cricket in NZ:, Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

8: Centuries for KL Rahul outside Asia, among Asian openers only Sunil Gavaskar (15) has done better. KL's 12 Test tons as an opener are third-highest by an Indian opener.

51.11: KL Rahul's batting average as an opener in SENA conditons since permanently taking the role during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. Among openers who have played at least 10 innings or 10 Tests, no one averages better in SENA.

With Rachin Ravindra (27*) and Devon Conway (59*) present at the crease and Kiwis at 119/2 with 233 runs still needed, this one is shaping up to be one hell of a contest heading into the final day.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)