Women's Asian Champions Trophy Day 3: Malaysia Beat Korea, Japan Defeat China 3-1 In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Malaysia defeated South Korea 3-1, while Japan registered a 3-1 victory over China on the third day of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy being held in Bhopal on Sunday.

With this win, Japan secured its third consecutive victory in the tournament. Meanwhile, hosts India are currently playing their third match against Thailand. After winning their first two matches, the Indian team is aiming for a hat-trick of victories.

Malaysia Outplay South Korea

Malaysia defeated South Korea 3-1 in the second match of the day. Malaysia scored twice in the third quarter to take control of the match.

Nurmaizatul Syafiqah opened the scoring for Malaysia in the 32nd minute, while Nuramirah Zulkifli scored the second goal in the 37th minute.

South Korea's Saena Jeong reduced the gap by scoring in the 35th minute. However, Malaysia sealed its victory in the final moments of the match when Siti Mohd converted a penalty stroke in the 59th minute.

Japan Dominate China

Japan defeated China 3-1 in the first match of the day to continue its winning run in the tournament.

Yamamoto Reina scored the opening goal for Japan in the 18th minute. Kaneko Nanami extended the lead in the 34th minute, while Maruyama Niko scored the third goal at 59:58, just seconds before the final whistle.

China managed to score once through Kai Wenqian in the 44th minute but could not recover from the deficit.

Japan scored one goal each in the second, third and fourth quarters, while China managed just one goal in the third quarter.

THE HOCKEY FEVER IS TAKING OVER BHOPAL! 🇮🇳❤️ Fans are making their way to the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, bringing the energy and excitement ahead of India's clash against Thailand in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026! 🙌🏑 🆚 India 🇮🇳 vs Thailand 🇹🇭 🗓️ Sunday, November 22 ⏰ 5:15 PM IST 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLWXP (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 22, 2026

Indian Team Eyes Third Consecutive Win

The Indian women's hockey team began its campaign with an impressive 4-1 victory over Malaysia. It then defeated South Korea 2-1 in its second match.

India is now facing Thailand in its third match, aiming to continue its winning streak.

The defending champions are targeting their third consecutive title and fourth overall championship in the tournament.