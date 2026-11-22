IND A VS PAK A Toss Controversy: Pakistan Captain Abdul Samad Avoids Offering Mic To Tilak Varma As Both Refuse To Shake Hands |

The India A vs Pakistan A clash at the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 has already witnessed an awkward moment, even before the action began on the field. During the toss of the 50-over encounter, Pakistan captain Abdul Samad appeared to avoid handing the microphone to his Indian counterpart, Tilak Varma, in a moment that was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Samad was expected to pass the microphone to Varma for his response. However, the Pakistan skipper did not immediately offer it to the Indian captain, making the exchange appear rather unusual. The moment caught viewers' attention, with the pre-match interaction becoming a talking point ahead of the high-profile contest between the arch-rivals.

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The mic exchange was not the only awkward moment during the toss. The proceedings also saw a brief disagreement over the coin's result. Samad had called heads, but the interviewer announced that the toss had landed on tails. Both captains then bent down to inspect the coin, seemingly unconvinced by the announcement.

Samad pointed towards the coin and insisted, "It's a head, it's a head," indicating that he believed his call was correct. The exchange briefly interrupted the routine toss proceedings as the captains tried to establish the result.

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Adding to the unusual start, Varma and Samad were also seen walking away without exchanging a handshake. The absence of the customary gesture drew attention, particularly given the longstanding cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan.