Abdul Samad Challenges Toss Result After Umpire Calls Tails, Captains Avoid Handshakes |

An unusual moment during the toss grabbed attention after Abdul Samad appeared to disagree with the official announcement about the outcome of the coin toss. What should have been a routine pre-match interaction turned into a confusing exchange involving Samad and his counterpart Tilak Varma. The incident was followed by another awkward moment when the two captains walked away without a handshake.

Abdul Samad Questions Toss Decision

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Samad had called heads before the coin was tossed, but when it landed, the interviewer announced that it was tails. However, both Samad and Tilak immediately bent down to take a closer look at the coin, seemingly unconvinced by the announcement. Samad then pointed towards the coin and made his disagreement clear while speaking into the microphone.

"It's a head, it's a head," Samad said, seemingly insisting that the coin had landed on the side he had called. The moment created confusion during the toss, as the interviewer had already announced tails while the two captains appeared to have a different reading of the result. The exchange briefly held up the proceedings as the captains looked at the coin.

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The confusion over the toss was followed by another unusual moment between the two captains. There was no handshake between Samad and Tilak as the former walked away from the toss area with the microphone still in his hand. Tilak then stepped forward to speak but did not have a microphone to address the interviewer.

Samad was seemingly expected to pass the microphone to Tilak before leaving, but that did not happen. The India batter was left without a mic when he came forward, making the exchange even more awkward. It was an unusual end to a toss that had already attracted attention because of the disagreement over the coin.