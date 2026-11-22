Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad has won the toss and opted to bat first against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 clash in Doha. Pakistan have named the same XI that defeated UAE as have India who defeated Nepal in their last games.

IND vs PAK Playing XI

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

Pakistan A: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza

The India A side will look to put together a commanding performance with both bat and ball, while Pakistan A will be determined to challenge their arch-rivals and come out on top. Matches between the two sides often carry added intensity, and Sunday's encounter is expected to be no different.

India will bank on their young talents to rise to the occasion and deliver under pressure. The contest will also provide an opportunity for emerging players to showcase their abilities and strengthen their claims for higher honours in Indian cricket.

Pakistan A, meanwhile, will be keen to make the most of the opportunity and secure a memorable victory. Their players will be aware of the significance of the fixture and will look to maintain composure in what could be a closely fought battle.