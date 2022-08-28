e-Paper Get App
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India wins toss, opts to bowl

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
28 August 2022 07:16 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss, opts to bowl against Pakistan

28 August 2022 06:56 PM IST

Fans gather for the high-profile clash 

28 August 2022 06:51 PM IST

One of the iconic moments from the India-Pakistan encounters   

28 August 2022 06:51 PM IST

South Africa batting greats AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis have congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I appearance when India face Pakistan tonight. "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play a 100 matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement Virat, we are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 International game. Will be watching you."

28 August 2022 06:51 PM IST

Both teams arrive for the big clash 

28 August 2022 06:51 PM IST

Live Streaming: Hotstar       Timing: 07:30 pm IST onwards

28 August 2022 06:51 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

28 August 2022 06:51 PM IST

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

28 August 2022 06:02 PM IST

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

28 August 2022 06:02 PM IST

Let's take look at the squads of the two teams ahead of the high-octane clash

28 August 2022 06:02 PM IST

Kohli hasn't scored an international hundred for nearly three years but his poor run of form did affect him as he revealed that at times he was "faking intensity" in trying to show that he is an epitome of mental strength. "I am not shy to admit that I was feeling mentally down," the former India skipper told Star Sports.

28 August 2022 06:02 PM IST

Virat Kohli has had a torrid time with the bat recently, but the batting maestro will have something to cheer for tonight as he will play his 100th T20I match during the India-Pakistan encounter in Dubai. The batting star will also become the first player in history to play a hundred matches for India in all formats of the game.

28 August 2022 06:02 PM IST

In a boost for the Men in Blue, coach Rahul Dravid has fully recovered from COVID and will join Team India for the crucial encounter   

28 August 2022 05:38 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the Live updates as the greatest rivalry between India and Pakistan resumes in Asia Cup 2022. TOSS at 7pm  

