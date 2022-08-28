LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India wins toss, opts to bowl

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss, opts to bowl against Pakistan

Fans gather for the high-profile clash #WATCH | Dubai, UAE: Team India arrives at Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of #IndiaVsPakistan match in Asia Cup pic.twitter.com/VTvGiuZd16 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

One of the iconic moments from the India-Pakistan encounters

South Africa batting greats AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis have congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I appearance when India face Pakistan tonight. "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play a 100 matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement Virat, we are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 International game. Will be watching you."

Both teams arrive for the big clash

Live Streaming: Hotstar Timing: 07:30 pm IST onwards

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Let's take look at the squads of the two teams ahead of the high-octane clash

Kohli hasn't scored an international hundred for nearly three years but his poor run of form did affect him as he revealed that at times he was "faking intensity" in trying to show that he is an epitome of mental strength. "I am not shy to admit that I was feeling mentally down," the former India skipper told Star Sports.

Virat Kohli has had a torrid time with the bat recently, but the batting maestro will have something to cheer for tonight as he will play his 100th T20I match during the India-Pakistan encounter in Dubai. The batting star will also become the first player in history to play a hundred matches for India in all formats of the game.

In a boost for the Men in Blue, coach Rahul Dravid has fully recovered from COVID and will join Team India for the crucial encounter