Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: What the actual hell is happening today? Indian cricket fans fume after KL Rahul falls for duck

Even as fiery and tight bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India bundle out arch-rival Pakistan for 147 in a blockbuster clash in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022, a shocker came for India as opening batsman KL Rahul was bowled out at 1-1 on Sunday.
Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah striked in the first over to dismiss Rahul for a first-ball duck in India's chase of 148.
In the first inning, India bowled 15 dot balls in the first 4 overs itself, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh produced a marvellous bowling display.
However, KL Rahul's wicket came as a disappointment leaving many Indian fans upset on Twitter. While many slammed Rahul some also worried if India would win the match or not.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
Electing to bowl first, there was drama in the opening over. Mohammad Rizwan survived an early lbw call off Bhuvneshwar on the second ball via DRS. He had a reprieve again on the last ball of the over as India lost their review.
Captain Babar Azam oozed gorgeousness while straight driving with full face of the bat for a brace of boundaries through mid-off. In an attempt to pull off a Bhuvneshwar bouncer, Azam sent a top-edge to short fine leg.
Bhuvneshwar took out Shadab Khan and debutant Naseem Shah on consecutive lbws in the 19th over. But Shahnawaz Dahani smacked two huge sixes over leg-side before his stumps were disturbed by a quick Arshdeep yorker to put an end to Pakistan's innings at 147.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)