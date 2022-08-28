Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: What the actual hell is happening today? Indian cricket fans fume after KL Rahul falls for duck

Photo: Twitter/BCCI

Even as fiery and tight bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India bundle out arch-rival Pakistan for 147 in a blockbuster clash in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022, a shocker came for India as opening batsman KL Rahul was bowled out at 1-1 on Sunday.

Pakistan debutant Naseem Shah striked in the first over to dismiss Rahul for a first-ball duck in India's chase of 148.

In the first inning, India bowled 15 dot balls in the first 4 overs itself, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh produced a marvellous bowling display.

However, KL Rahul's wicket came as a disappointment leaving many Indian fans upset on Twitter. While many slammed Rahul some also worried if India would win the match or not.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Electing to bowl first, there was drama in the opening over. Mohammad Rizwan survived an early lbw call off Bhuvneshwar on the second ball via DRS. He had a reprieve again on the last ball of the over as India lost their review.

Captain Babar Azam oozed gorgeousness while straight driving with full face of the bat for a brace of boundaries through mid-off. In an attempt to pull off a Bhuvneshwar bouncer, Azam sent a top-edge to short fine leg.

Bhuvneshwar took out Shadab Khan and debutant Naseem Shah on consecutive lbws in the 19th over. But Shahnawaz Dahani smacked two huge sixes over leg-side before his stumps were disturbed by a quick Arshdeep yorker to put an end to Pakistan's innings at 147.