Lewis Hamilton: I lost faith in Formula One after Abu Dhabi finale loss to Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the trauma he suffered after being robbed of the world championship in Abu Dhabi, reports MailPlus.

Last season’s finale saw Max Verstappen pip him to the title. The seven-time champion broke his silence, saying: ‘It was a difficult time for me.

“It took time to digest what happened and it is still difficult to fully understand.”

Speaking at the Mercedes car launch, he added: “In the sport I have loved my whole life, there was a moment when I lost a little bit of faith.”

Hamilton was furious that race director Michael Masi permitted the grand prix to restart in contravention of the safety-car rules, allowing Verstappen to pass him at the death.

Masi was sacked on Thursday for his mistake but the result stands.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:52 PM IST