Legends League Cricket: Gautam Gambhir confirms participation in Season 2

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
Legends League Cricket has confirmed the participation of Gautam Gambhir, one of India's most accomplished openers, in its season 2. His aggressive batting style has made him one of the most sought-after players across all three formats of the game.

"I am glad to share that I have committed to take part in the upcoming Legends League Cricket from September 17th onwards. I am excited in anticipation of being on a cricket field once again. It will be a privilege and an honour to rub shoulders once again with the glitterati of world cricket," Gautam Gambhir said.

Gambhir has been a part of two of India's World Cup winning teams in 2007 and 2011. His 97 in the 2011 World Cup final still gives a sense of joy to every Indian cricket fan. Having represented India in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, Gambhir has over 6000 runs to his name in limited overs. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to win two IPL Seasons in 2012 and 2014 which was a remarkable achievement.

"Who will ever forget Gautam's match, winning 97 runs in the 2011 World Cup Finals? I am sure fans will be expecting to experience the same nerve-chilling performance from Gautam and other iconic players in Season 2," said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket.

In previous weeks, the league has added iconic players like Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Jacques Kallis amongst others. The upcoming season of Legends League Cricket is being scheduled to be played in 6 Indian cities, Kolkata, New Delhi, Cuttack, Lucknow, Jodhpur and Rajkot.

