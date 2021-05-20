Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. He is in home isolation at his residence in Chandigarh. The veteran Olympian's condition is stable.

His wife Nirmal Kaur said, “He is doing fine and is stable. But I’m worried as he is 91. The local Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has sent an attendant along with oxygen facilities to look after him. We are all praying for his speedy recovery.”

Nirmal also revealed that Milkha Singh has not been vaccinated yet. The athlete’s daughter Mona Milkha Singh, who is a doctor at Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York City is monitoring her father's condition through video call.

“Mona is constantly on video call with me and Milkha jee. She is a great help and is guiding us. We are now waiting for (son) Jeev to join us,” Nirmal said.

Milkha Singh's son, Jeev Milkha Singh is an Indian golfer. Talking about his father, Jeev said that “he is fine and in good spirits. God willing, he will pull through. I’m out of the country but returning on Saturday.”