Kurt Angle and other superstars released by WWE amid coronavirus crisis

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has decided to let go several of its superstars as economic impact of COVID-19 is becoming the talking point.

Among them: Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo and Epico.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle who retired and had been working backstage, has also been released.

"We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," WWE said in a tweet.