Kurt Angle and other superstars released by WWE amid coronavirus crisis

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has decided to let go several of its superstars as economic impact of COVID-19 is becoming the talking point.
Among them: Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo and Epico.
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle who retired and had been working backstage, has also been released.
"We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," WWE said in a tweet.
"I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world," Kurt Angle tweeted.
This comes a day after WWE released a statement regarding budget cuts to financially cope up with the pandemic: "Given the uncertainty of the situation, the Company also identified headcount reductions and made the decision to furlough a portion of its workforce effective immediately."
Curt Hawkins, meanwhile, said: "Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn't really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever!