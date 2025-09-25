Kumar Sangakkara To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

Kumar Sangakkara |

New Delhi: Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara will return to Rajasthan Royals to lead the coaching staff after the exit of Rahul Dravid as head coach.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sangakkara, who has been RR's Director of Cricket since 2021, is set to fill the void left by Dravid's departure, and has already started planning for the 2026 season.

Since joining RR in 2021, Sangakkara has doubled up as the head coach, and the Sanju Samson-led franchise made the playoffs twice in four seasons under his watch.

