Kumar Sangakkara To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

New Delhi: Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara will return to Rajasthan Royals to lead the coaching staff after the exit of Rahul Dravid as head coach.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Sangakkara, who has been RR's Director of Cricket since 2021, is set to fill the void left by Dravid's departure, and has already started planning for the 2026 season.
Read Also
'Inaccurate Before, Inaccurate Again': Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Mohammad Kaif's Flawed Assessment...
Since joining RR in 2021, Sangakkara has doubled up as the head coach, and the Sanju Samson-led franchise made the playoffs twice in four seasons under his watch.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
FPJ Shorts
'Bh****d': Bangladesh Cricketer Caught On Camera Abusing Teammates Over Chaotic Scenes In PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Italian Counterpart Antonio Tajani On UNGA Sidelines
Navratri 2025: Fake Police Officer Caught Gatecrashing Garba Event Through VIP Entry In Gujarat's Surat; Arrested - VIDEO
Mumbai Fraud: Builder Duo Duped Of ₹1.85 Crore In Fake ₹50 Crore Loan Scam; Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Register 2 FIRs