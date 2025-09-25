 Kumar Sangakkara To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKumar Sangakkara To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

Kumar Sangakkara To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sangakkara, who has been RR's Director of Cricket since 2021, is set to fill the void left by Dravid's departure, and has already started planning for the 2026 season.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Kumar Sangakkara |

New Delhi: Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara will return to Rajasthan Royals to lead the coaching staff after the exit of Rahul Dravid as head coach.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sangakkara, who has been RR's Director of Cricket since 2021, is set to fill the void left by Dravid's departure, and has already started planning for the 2026 season.

Read Also
'Inaccurate Before, Inaccurate Again': Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Mohammad Kaif's Flawed Assessment...
article-image

Since joining RR in 2021, Sangakkara has doubled up as the head coach, and the Sanju Samson-led franchise made the playoffs twice in four seasons under his watch.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
'Bh****d': Bangladesh Cricketer Caught On Camera Abusing Teammates Over Chaotic Scenes In PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Bh****d': Bangladesh Cricketer Caught On Camera Abusing Teammates Over Chaotic Scenes In PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Italian Counterpart Antonio Tajani On UNGA Sidelines
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Italian Counterpart Antonio Tajani On UNGA Sidelines
Navratri 2025: Fake Police Officer Caught Gatecrashing Garba Event Through VIP Entry In Gujarat's Surat; Arrested - VIDEO
Navratri 2025: Fake Police Officer Caught Gatecrashing Garba Event Through VIP Entry In Gujarat's Surat; Arrested - VIDEO
Mumbai Fraud: Builder Duo Duped Of ₹1.85 Crore In Fake ₹50 Crore Loan Scam; Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Register 2 FIRs
Mumbai Fraud: Builder Duo Duped Of ₹1.85 Crore In Fake ₹50 Crore Loan Scam; Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Register 2 FIRs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bh****d': Bangladesh Cricketer Caught On Camera Abusing Teammates Over Chaotic Scenes In PAK vs BAN...

'Bh****d': Bangladesh Cricketer Caught On Camera Abusing Teammates Over Chaotic Scenes In PAK vs BAN...

'Kya Gali Ki Team Hai': Mohammad Haris Trolled For Poor Game Awareness In PAK vs BAN Super 4 Asia...

'Kya Gali Ki Team Hai': Mohammad Haris Trolled For Poor Game Awareness In PAK vs BAN Super 4 Asia...

'Sahibzada Farhan Ke Liye Length...': Irfan Pathan's Strategy On Air Proves Correct, Moments Before...

'Sahibzada Farhan Ke Liye Length...': Irfan Pathan's Strategy On Air Proves Correct, Moments Before...

Asia Cup 2025: Former Pakistan Spinner & Now Bangladesh Coach Mushtaq Ahmed Rejoices Fakhar Zaman's...

Asia Cup 2025: Former Pakistan Spinner & Now Bangladesh Coach Mushtaq Ahmed Rejoices Fakhar Zaman's...

Asia Cup 2025: Will Suryakumar Yadav Be Fined By ICC After PCB's Complaint Over Team India Skipper's...

Asia Cup 2025: Will Suryakumar Yadav Be Fined By ICC After PCB's Complaint Over Team India Skipper's...