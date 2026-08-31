Why RCB Star Krunal Pandya Could Replace DC's Axar Patel In India T20I Squad Ahead Of Afghanistan Series

Krunal Pandya is reportedly being considered as an option to replace Axar Patel for India's T20I squad ahead of the Afghanistan series. | X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star all-rounder Krunal Pandya could be in contention for an India T20I comeback after more than five years. There are reports suggesting that the team management is considering him as a possible alternative to Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel.

The development comes after Axar's recent run on India's UK tour reportedly failed to meet the selection committee's expectations. Krunal is understood to be among the options being discussed ahead of India's next T20I assignment against Afghanistan. He can provide both left-arm spin and useful runs lower down the order.

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The report comes at an interesting stage of Krunal's career. The all-rounder last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021. Since then, he has remained outside the national team despite continuing to feature prominently in the Indian Premier League. His recent performances have once again put his name in the conversation for an India return.

Why Krunal Pandya Is Being Considered?

One of Krunal's biggest strengths is his ability to offer India two skills in the same package. He is a left-arm spinner who can also contribute with the bat, making him a potential option for the role currently associated with Axar Patel.

According to the report from TOI, Krunal is being considered as part of a group of left-arm spin options who could provide cover for Axar. The move would not necessarily mean that Axar will be dropped from the squad. It could instead give the selectors another experienced option before they finalise India's combination for the upcoming assignments.

Krunal has also rebuilt his reputation through his IPL performances. After spending time with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he joined RCB and became an important part of the team. The team won two consecutive IPL trophies after 18 years after the inclusion of Krunal in the squad.

The all-rounder has previously admitted that selection can be disappointing but said his focus is now on continuing to enjoy the sport.

Afghanistan Series

India's next T20I assignment is a three-match series against Afghanistan in Delhi. The matches are scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The series will give the selectors another opportunity to assess their options in the shortest format before India's upcoming international commitments.

The question now is whether Axar Patel will retain his place or whether India will bring Krunal Pandya back into the T20I setup. No official decision has been announced by the BCCI and the Krunal-Axar development remains based on the reports.

If Krunal does make to the squad, his return would come more than five years after his last T20I appearance. His recent IPL experience and all-round ability could give India another option in the spin department, but the final call will rest with the selectors.