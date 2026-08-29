Axar Patel Recalls Virat Kohli's Accidental Instagram 'Like' Controversy, Says 'Justify Bhi Karna Padta Hai' Before Breaking Into Laughter

Axar Patel Recalls Virat Kohli's Accidental Instagram 'Like' Controversy | X

Virat Kohli’s social media activity has often grabbed attention, with even an accidental Instagram like once sparking widespread discussion. The former India captain had later clarified the incident, explaining that the like was unintentional.

The old incident came up during Axar Patel’s interaction with Brut India, where the all-rounder offered a humorous take on the situation. Recalling Kohli’s need to clarify the Instagram activity, Axar said, “Justify bhi karna padta hai,” before laughing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Axar also reflected on how the role of social media has changed the lives of modern cricketers. According to him, players have had to learn how to navigate the digital world alongside the demands of professional cricket.

“Nowadays, just like cricket, the cricketers are adapting to social media,” Axar said, highlighting how social media has become an integral part of the modern game.

His light-hearted comments offered a glimpse into how cricketers deal with the constant attention surrounding their online activities. Kohli’s old Instagram incident may have been a simple mistake, but Axar’s reaction showed how such moments can become memorable among players and fans alike.