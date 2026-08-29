Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya And Krunal Pandya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan Together? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Photo

A picture of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya is going viral on social media with the brothers supposedly celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. The two Indian cricketers can be seen seated along with their sons flexing the rakhis they have tied to each other. The picture began doing the rounds as rumours of a rift continue to remain rife between the two brothers.

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Fact check: Did Hardik and Krunal Pandya celebrate Rakhi together?

And while the picture is heartwarming, it is not from this year's Raksha Bandhan celebration. Krunal and Hardik had shared this picture on their social media accounts last year on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan.

The photo has been slightly altered to reflect Hardik Pandya's change of hairstyle. While Hardik had a head full of hair last year, he has now opted for a bald head, having visited Tirumala Tirupati with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Read Also Hardik Pandya Gifts His Signed Team India Jersey To Kranti Gaud; Special Gesture Wins Hearts Online

Hardik-Krunal rift

The rumours first gained traction after India’s historic victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While the nation celebrated Hardik Pandya’s crucial role in the tournament and praised his redemption arc, fans noticed an unexpected silence from his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma.

Hardik did not wish his brother on social media during his birthday, further raising eyebrows. After Hardik’s divorce from Natasha, fans noticed changes in their public appearances. Krunal and his wife were seen with Natasha, while Hardik has been spotted more often with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at events.