Hardik Pandya Gifts His Signed Team India Jersey To Kranti Gaud; Special Gesture Wins Hearts Online | X

Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Hardik Pandya won hearts with a special gesture for women's cricketer Kranti Gaud. Pandya gifted Gaud a signed India jersey with his name and No. 33 on it. The two Indian cricketers were seen together in a picture that has now gone viral on social media.

Pandya's Special Gesture For Gaud

The jersey had "HARDIK" and "33" printed on the back along with Pandya's signature.

The gesture was special for Gaud, who has often spoken about her admiration for the India star. She has also been seen copying Pandya's famous celebration after her own success on the cricket field.

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Gaud's World Cup Success

Gaud was part of India's 2025 Women's World Cup-winning team and played an important role in the tournament.

The pacer took nine wickets in eight matches during India's successful World Cup campaign.

She has also been retained by UP Warriorz for the 2026 Women's Premier League season. However, Pandya's IPL future is still under suspense as it has not been revealed whether Mumbai Indians will release him or not.

Fans Love The Gesture

The picture of Pandya and Gaud with the signed jersey has been loved by the fans online.

For Gaud, the moment was special as she received a jersey from a player she has openly admired. For Pandya, it was a simple but thoughtful gesture towards a fellow India cricketer who has made her mark on the international stage.

The picture also highlighted the bond between India's men's and women's cricket stars.