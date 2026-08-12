VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Mimics Varun Chakaravarthy During Workout; Shah Rukh Khan's KKR Shares Post Amid IPL 2027 Trade Speculation

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Mimics Varun Chakaravarthy During Workout; KKR Shares Post Amid IPL 2027 Trade Speculation | X

Bengaluru, August 12: Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have sparked fresh speculation around Hardik Pandya's Indian Premier League (IPL) future after sharing a post featuring the Mumbai Indians all-rounder mimicking KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the middle of an intense workout session at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The video of the hilarious incident is being widely shared on social media and the fans are liking the funny side of Hardik.

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The viral video shows Varun lifting weights at the gym when Hardik Pandya passes from behind. He notices that Varun is also recording the workout, Hardik then starts mimicking him the same way Varun was lifting the weight. Hardik does it for a couple of times, laughs and then moves away.

The incident was only a light-hearted interaction between the two cricketers and the internet users started speculating that KKR has hinted at a trade being finalised with the Mumbai Indians in connection with Hardik. The fans were quick to react to the post, claiming that a move is possible and "Purple Pandya" would be leading KKR in IPL 2027.

However, these are all rumours and speculations and there is no confirmation from any IPL franchise about Hardik Pandya's transfer. Even Mumbai Indians have not announced that they are going to release Hardik. A deal would only be possible if Mumbai Indians releases the Indian all-rounder.

KKR are reportedly looking for a strong leadership option after Ajinkya Rahane led the side in the IPL 2026 season. The franchise's 2026 season squad listed Rahane as captain and Rinku Singh as vice-captain.

For the KKR fans the workout video has already become another reason to wonder: Could Hardik Pandya be wearing the purple and gold next season?