Shocking Twist! Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Reunion Reportedly Collapses Over Captaincy Demand

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Hardik Pandya’s future in the Indian Premier League has taken another dramatic turn, with the all-rounder reportedly exploring a return to Gujarat Titans after a difficult 2026 season with Mumbai Indians. However, the move fell through after Pandya made his return conditional on being reinstated as Gujarat’s captain.

According to The Indian Express reports, Gujarat Titans were open to bringing Pandya back and had even discussed the possibility with their current captain, Shubman Gill. Gill reportedly agreed to the franchise trading Pandya back, but the former GT captain’s demand to regain leadership became the stumbling block. The franchise eventually rejected the condition.

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Pandya enjoyed a memorable stint with Gujarat Titans after being released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2022 season. He was appointed captain of the newly formed franchise and immediately guided them to the IPL title in their debut campaign. Gujarat also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024.

His position at Mumbai Indians has since become increasingly uncertain. The franchise endured a disappointing 2026 campaign, losing 10 of their 14 matches and finishing ninth in the standings. The result extended Mumbai’s wait for another IPL title to six years, while Pandya himself endured a below-par individual season.

For now, Pandya remains with Mumbai Indians, but the latest development has added another layer of uncertainty to his IPL future. A reunion with Gujarat Titans appeared possible, but his reported captaincy demand ultimately proved to be a deal-breaker, leaving his next move one of the biggest talking points ahead of the next IPL season.