AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam: FIFA World Cup 2026 Tech To Transform India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series Broadcast | @ACBofficials

The Afghanistan vs India T20I series is set to look very different on screen. The three-match contest in New Delhi will use FIFA World Cup 2026-style broadcast technology, bringing advanced cameras, 3D replays, augmented reality and cinematic coverage to a bilateral cricket series.

According to Cricbuzz, ITW Universe, the rights holder for the series, is upgrading its production to FIFA World Cup-level standards.

A New View Of Cricket

One of the biggest attractions will be Free Viewpoint technology. A network of cameras will create a real-time 3D version of the pitch and players.

Broadcasters can then place virtual cameras almost anywhere to produce replays from unusual angles.

That means fans could see key moments from perspectives that traditional cricket cameras cannot offer.

Every Moment In Extreme Detail

An ultra-slow-motion camera system capable of recording at 600 frames per second and above will capture deliveries, bat-ball contact, edges, stumpings and fielding moments.

The result will be highly detailed replays that can bring even the smallest moments of a match into focus.

The broadcast will also feature AI-stabilised POV cameras, advanced Spidercam and cinematic-style storytelling.

Drone Meets Augmented Reality

The series will use Spatio, a system developed by Quidich Innovation Labs. It combines a stabilised drone feed with augmented reality and real-time player tracking.

This will allow broadcasters to add graphics to the field, show player positions and explain tactics in a more visual way.

FIFA Expertise Comes To Cricket

The production team will be led by Jamie Oakford, who has directed every FIFA World Cup since 2002, including the 2014 final.

ITW Universe founder Bhairav Shanth reportedly said that the aim is to move away from the production methods traditionally used in cricket and create a new viewing experience for fans and brands.

When Are The Matches?

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be played in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17.

The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports and streamed on FanCode.

With AI-powered cameras, 3D replays, drone technology and ultra-motion coverage, the series could become a major showcase for how broadcast technology is changing the way cricket is watched.