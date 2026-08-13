ACB Eyes September 14 For India-Afghanistan T20I Match, Set To Coincide With Ganesh Chaturthi

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The upcoming India-Afghanistan T20I series could get a special cultural touch, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) considering September 14 as one of the match dates to coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most widely celebrated and auspicious festivals.

The three-match series is currently proposed to be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17. However, if September 14 is finalised, the fixture would fall on Ganesh Chaturthi, potentially creating a unique occasion for cricket fans and adding a festive atmosphere to the bilateral contest.

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The series is expected to further strengthen the growing cricketing relationship between India and Afghanistan. With both teams having established themselves as strong forces in T20 cricket, the contest in the national capital is likely to attract considerable attention from fans.

Discussions are also underway with leading broadcasters, including Sony Sports and Star Sports, regarding the television broadcast of the series. A final broadcast arrangement is expected to add further visibility to what could be an important bilateral assignment for both sides.

ITW Universe will handle the media rights, on-ground branding and production mandate for the series. The company will bring its expertise across broadcast production, sports marketing, storytelling and commercial partnerships to the India-Afghanistan contest.

With the proposed September dates and the possibility of a match coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, the series could offer cricket fans a distinctive blend of sport and celebration while providing another significant chapter in the growing partnership between India and Afghanistan.